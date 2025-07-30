Pamela Anderson has always adored rumoured beau Liam Neeson: Source

Photo: Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson tried to stay private about romance: Source

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have seemingly taken their chemistry off-screen.

According to the latest findings of Page Six, Pamela and Liam are clearly smitten with each other.

“Getting close to him has been on her mind since she was cast,” tipped the source.

“He’s f***** Liam Neeson. She has always found him attractive and interesting,” the source added.

“Pamela and Liam are dating,” a source further confirmed to the Us Weekly, adding that the two Naked Gun costars have been quietly building their bond beyond the set.

“They always had chemistry while they were filming, and their friendship naturally developed into more,” they added.

The pair first met while working on The Naked Gun, a reboot of the iconic slapstick franchise.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on August 1, 2025, the press tour is proving to be more of a soft launch for their budding romance.

According to the insider, diving into a real relationship has been a new chapter for both actors.

“They’re learning how to navigate it together,” added the source.

They went on note, “They’re both shy and have tried to stay private, but the spark between them is obvious.”

Reportedly, Pamela Anderson’s sons, Brandon, and Dylan, are reportedly all-in on mom’s new relationship.

“They love seeing her happy and fully approve,” the source shared. “They think Liam is great and have gotten to know him better in the last few months.”