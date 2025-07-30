Cracks within the Beckham family widen?

Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's plea to Beckham family revealed

Recently, Cruz Beckham made a scathing post on social media, which reportedly laid bare cracks within the Beckham family that have been growing since 2022.



In a report in TMZ, it was stated that Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz had reached out to their family, offering them two options: either stop leaking negative stories about them or cut communication with them.

The alleged rift has been reported as early as April, with Page Six reporting that Brooklyn had not responded to his parents despite them contacting him.

“He’s not responding to those that try to connect,” an insider told the outlet. However, sources close to him denied this.

But fans noticed a pattern in David and Victoria's social media activity, where they only liked Brooklyn's Instagram posts, which did not feature their daughter-in-law.

Moreover, a bird chirped to Closer Magazine that the fashion icon eyed her son Romeo's birthday as an event to bring the family together and hash out the differences.



“Victoria’s still heartbroken. She just wants her boys back together. They were always so close and she’s beside herself with worry over the way things have turned out,” the tipster tattled.

“Romeo turns 23 in September, so she’s trying to bring everyone together in the Cotswolds around that time to celebrate," the insider noted.

“Although it’s obviously important for the family to mark Romeo’s birthday, the main reason behind the get-together is to bring the family under one roof for some serious talks and healing."

"She’s insistent that this is a chance to finally end this now," the source alleged.

Since Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage in April 2022, rumours started to swirl about a conflict between the latter and Victoria.