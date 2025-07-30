Tom Cruise extends helping hand to former frenemy: Source

Photo: Tom Cruise prioritizes legacy over former rivalry: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly embracing his benevolent era after becoming a Hollywood heavyweight.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Top Gun titan, has stepped in to help his fellow Scientologist and former frenemy as John Travolta’s latest film, High Rollers, took a critical nosedive.

According to a source, the 61-year-old star has not just been standing by idly while the Saturday Night Fever legend’s career hits turbulence despite the fact that John has been his former "frenemy."

Though both men have long been tethered to the Church of Scientology, their dynamic wasn’t exactly built on brotherhood.

Nonetheless, Tom Cruise is reportedly less concerned with Hollywood ego and more focused on legacy.

“Now that Tom’s at the top of the Hollywood food chain, he’s a lot more magnanimous,” the insider added.

“He can reach down and help people, and he’s looking to do something to help John,” they continued.

“Tom’s quite mystified that John ended up in such a rut,” noted the source while mentioning that Tom "thinks all it will take to break him out is the right project.”