Julie Chrisley says 'asbestos and mold' from prison caused health condition

Julie Chrisley reveals health condition caused by prison time

Julie Chrisley’s 28 months in prison have apparently damaged her health.

Julie and her husband, Todd, were released from prison in May after President Trump pardoned them. The couple was serving long sentences after being convicted of charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Now, they’re opening up about their prison experience in their podcast Chrisley Confessions 2.0.

During the July 30 episode of the podcast, Julie said, "Listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison. You will probably notice me at certain times, trying to get like a breath."

Julie was joined by her husband on the podcast the the couple claimed that the lung condition was caused by poor conditions of the prison, which was allegedly laden with black mold and asbestos.

"That’s something that we’re having to address right now," Todd told listeners. "This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist that’s gonna do some tests on you."

The couple also claimed that they didn’t get to talk on the phone during their time in prison.

Julie claimed they only emailed, which was also “sporadic at best.”

“We did not get to speak all. There is something in prison that if married couples are both incarcerated, both of the wardens have to give an approval to be able to get one phone call a month,” she shared. “My warden approved it, your warden did not.”

Todd claimed his warden was "caught up in so much corrupt behavior" and was punishing him because their daughter, Savannah, was revealing everything about the prison conditions and the mistreatment he got during his time.