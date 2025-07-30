Jennifer Hudson reveals plans during career hiatus

Jennifer Hudson keeps busy despite career hiatus

Jennifer Hudson has the perfect way to spend her summer break.

The Dreamgirls actress, who is on hiatus from her The Jennifer Hudson Show, is set to return to the screens for a fourth season in September.

Enjoying her time off, Hudson has seemingly explored some career option apart from hosting talk shows and singing.

This week, Jennifer took to Instagram and confirmed that she was officially part of the cast of Goat, a new original action comedy set in an all-animal world from Sony Animation.

It is directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, and done in collaboration with the NBA.

Deadline also confirmed that apart from Hudson, Aaron Pierre, Jelly Roll, Ayesha Curry, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee Sherry Cola and Eduardo Franco have all been cast in the film as well.

All of these aforementioned personalities joined the already announced line-up of Stephen Curry, a producer on the film, Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis and Patton Oswalt.

The outlet also reported that Goat would feature Will, a small goat who dares to dream big and gets a rare opportunity to join and play "roarball" — a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

The film, Goat, will release on February 13 in theaters, just in time for the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, in which Jennifer Hudson has previously participated in and also attends almost every year.