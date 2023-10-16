Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Experts believe Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 will be a stark contrast that is currently in the making.

Everything about Prince Harry has been brought to light by author April Glover.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent pieces for Honey9.

In the piece Ms Glover touched on the couple’s past bid to get candid about life in Buckingham Palace.

“In quick succession over the past two years, Harry and Meghan told their story through countless mediums,” Ms Glover said.

Whether that be “a docuseries, a podcast, sit-down interviews and even a memoir.”

In the eyes of Ms Glover, “It seems there is nothing much else to say” because “it would appear, for the Sussexes, that they have had their fill of scandalous headlines.”

“Their interest now is only appearing in public or filling newspaper pages with stories of their charitable endeavours, which is primarily their work with the Invictus Games.”

So its not a stretch to assume, “The year 2024 could very well be a slow and quiet one for the once-prolific Sussexes.”