 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast
Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Experts believe Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 will be a stark contrast that is currently in the making.

Everything about Prince Harry has been brought to light by author April Glover.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent pieces for Honey9.

In the piece Ms Glover touched on the couple’s past bid to get candid about life in Buckingham Palace.

“In quick succession over the past two years, Harry and Meghan told their story through countless mediums,” Ms Glover said.

Whether that be “a docuseries, a podcast, sit-down interviews and even a memoir.”

In the eyes of Ms Glover, “It seems there is nothing much else to say” because “it would appear, for the Sussexes, that they have had their fill of scandalous headlines.”

“Their interest now is only appearing in public or filling newspaper pages with stories of their charitable endeavours, which is primarily their work with the Invictus Games.”

So its not a stretch to assume, “The year 2024 could very well be a slow and quiet one for the once-prolific Sussexes.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot
Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace video

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace
Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation video

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation
Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’
Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith video

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith
Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned

Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned
Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle
Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals

Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family