Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?

After weeks of wild speculations, Kanye West is moving forward with his concert along with Ty Dolla $ign—expected to draw in 100,000 people.



For the promotions of the 46-year-old’s new collaborative album, the Chicago rapster team is working frantically to set the stage for the show on Oct 27, where the new music will be rolled out.

Billboard reported that tickets for the highly-anticipated concert have been available since Sunday, Oct 15.

Following the previous reports, the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia was selected for the show's location, which is projected to attract massive numbers.

On the other hand, the hip-hop artists are seeking a distribution partner for their album, as they last collaborated with Junya Pt 2 on the Grammy winner's Donda album in 2021.

Prior to that, the pair also partnered on Ego Death, Everything We Need, Real Friends, and Only One.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s last key concert appearance was at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Rome on Aug 7.