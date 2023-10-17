 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?
Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?

After weeks of wild speculations, Kanye West is moving forward with his concert along with Ty Dolla $ign—expected to draw in 100,000 people.

For the promotions of the 46-year-old’s new collaborative album, the Chicago rapster team is working frantically to set the stage for the show on Oct 27, where the new music will be rolled out.

Billboard reported that tickets for the highly-anticipated concert have been available since Sunday, Oct 15.

Following the previous reports, the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia was selected for the show's location, which is projected to attract massive numbers.

On the other hand, the hip-hop artists are seeking a distribution partner for their album, as they last collaborated with Junya Pt 2 on the Grammy winner's Donda album in 2021.

Prior to that, the pair also partnered on Ego Death, Everything We Need, Real Friends, and Only One.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s last key concert appearance was at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Rome on Aug 7.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'

Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'
Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death

Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death
Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement

Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement
Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures video

Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures
Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?
Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update video

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update
Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals
Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime

Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime
Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless