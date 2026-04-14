Lewis Capaldi takes a dig at name mix-up with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend

Lewis Capaldi leaves fans shocked with headlines about Coachella date with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Coachella date night pulled Lewis Capaldi's name into headlines and social media buzz, as some social media accounts confused the two Lewis.

The 29-year-old Scottish musician doubled up on the joke and took to X, and retweeted a video of Kardashian and Hamilton from the music festival, writing, "wow guys not cool such an invasion of our privacy."

The Before You Go hitmaker extended the joke further as many comments did not understand he was joking, and seriously wrote, "tries a sneaky link with billionaire influencer in public event and then gets mad when people find out."

Capaldi, jokingly replied to the fan, "is this ur first day on the planet," drawing laughing reactions from fans.

Although the outlets later admitted that they had a name mix-up in the headline, social media users continued to confuse him with the F1 champion.

This comes after Hamilton and Kardashian attended Justin Bieber's headline set on Saturday, April 11, and despite going incognito, ended up drawing the cameras' attention.

The reality star and the sports star reunited during the ongoing F1 season when she visited him in Japan, and seem to be enjoying the midseason break together before Hamilton gets back on the road.