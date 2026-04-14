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Louis Tomlinson reveals favourite part of shows and it's not singing

One Direcion alum Louis Tomlinson completed 14 shows of his onging How Did We Get Here? World Tour

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

Louis Tomlinson reveals favourite part of shows and it&apos;s not singing
Louis Tomlinson reveals favourite part of shows and it’s not singing

Louis Tomlinson gave his fans another reason to smile with a heartfelt admission.

Calling fan projects the heart of his shows, the former One Direction star said such moments are his favourite part of every event.

Taking over to his Instagram Stories, the Lemonade singer reposted a reel from LTHQ with a caption that read, “It's always one of my favourite parts of the show waiting to see the fan project of the night.”

“Just another example of how much impact every individual can have,” he added. “This is our show.”

Louis Tomlinson reveals favourite part of shows and its not singing

In the following update, The X Factor alum shared an image from his latest concert during the ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

The snapshot captured Louis, 34, in a high-energy, dynamic pose on stage.

He is leaning back with his arms outstretched, highlighted by a dramatic blue spotlight that cuts through the dark arena.

Sporting a signature indie-sportswear look, his outfit features a dark sleeveless tank top paired with vibrant red track pants with side stripes and white sneakers.

The photo was taken during his Madrid, Spain, concert at the WiZink Center, which marked his fourteenth show of his tour.

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