Ryan Reynolds 'unwantedly' caught in Blake Lively legal mess

It’s giving courtroom drama… with a side of marital tension.

Ryan Reynolds is publicly standing firm beside Blake Lively – but behind the scene, the tone might be a little less superhero, a little more “can we wrap this up?”

As the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni edges closer to trial, Reynolds has now been pulled directly into the spotlight as a potential witness. And according to insiders, that’s not exactly his dream role.

“Ryan is fully supportive publicly,” a source said. “But privately? He wants this settled.”

Because at this point, it’s no longer just Lively’s fight.

“This is pulling him in — and he knows it,” the source added. “He doesn’t want to be dragged through court.”

Understandable, considering what’s on the line.

“He’s worried this is going to destroy him too,” the insider claimed. “His brand, his reputation — everything.”

And things are not exactly getting simpler. After reports of legal setbacks and dismissed claims, some close to the situation are questioning the game plan.

“A lot of people think this should have been settled already,” the source said. “Now it’s getting bigger, messier, and harder to control.”

Reynolds potentially taking the stand? That’s where things get really uncomfortable.

“That’s a nightmare scenario for him,” the insider noted. “He’s now part of the story whether he likes it or not.”

Meanwhile, Lively is not hitting pause anytime soon.

“She’s not backing down,” the source said. “But he wishes she would.”

In other words?

“He wants out… before this takes them both down with it.”

For those unversed, Justin Baldoni and Lively’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 18, with the three out of 13 claims that Lively initially filed.

In a recent hearing, the judge dismissed the 10 claims on lack of grounding.