 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's pregnancy news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spearss pregnancy news
Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's pregnancy news

Britney Spears caused a fire in the entertainment world with an explosive claim that she was forced to have an abortion due to ex-Justin Timberlake’s reluctance. However, the popstar’s response to his estranged ex was dated back to 2022 when she announced the pregnancy with Sam Asghari, which, suffered in a loss.

However, the reaction of the Mirrors singer was anything but weird. Paparazzi dogged the 42-year-old about his thoughts on his estranged-ex pregnancy, whom he dated from 1998 to 2002, according to StyleCaster.

“Stop. Go Away!” the 42-year-old told the curious questioners.

In the past, the Memphis native has made misogynistic comments about his ex-girlfriend, including Super Bowl performer Janet Jackson. After facing a deluge of criticism, Tim offered an apology, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears breaks silence on the iconic 2007 head-shaving moment

Britney Spears breaks silence on the iconic 2007 head-shaving moment
Anne Hathaway unleashes her inner psychologist in 'Eileen' trailer: Watch

Anne Hathaway unleashes her inner psychologist in 'Eileen' trailer: Watch
Britney's Memoir spills the beans on early sparks with Justin Timberlake

Britney's Memoir spills the beans on early sparks with Justin Timberlake
FKA Twigs drops in on Madonna's show with a cheeky surprise

FKA Twigs drops in on Madonna's show with a cheeky surprise
Drake breaks it down on Instagram as he ties Michael Jackson's record

Drake breaks it down on Instagram as he ties Michael Jackson's record
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'love nest' secret in new memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'love nest' secret in new memoir
Tom Cruise ‘still angry’ at David, Victoria Beckham amid years long feud

Tom Cruise ‘still angry’ at David, Victoria Beckham amid years long feud
Eminem turns 51

Eminem turns 51
Timothée Chalamet heaps praises on Tom Holland, Zendaya and Austin Butler

Timothée Chalamet heaps praises on Tom Holland, Zendaya and Austin Butler

Kourtney Kardashian reveals birth plans for her and Travis Barker’s baby

Kourtney Kardashian reveals birth plans for her and Travis Barker’s baby
50 Cent insults Jada Smith as he shares edited picture with Tupac Shakur

50 Cent insults Jada Smith as he shares edited picture with Tupac Shakur
Timothée Chalamet on ‘intensely click baited’ Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Timothée Chalamet on ‘intensely click baited’ Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations