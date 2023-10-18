Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's pregnancy news

Britney Spears caused a fire in the entertainment world with an explosive claim that she was forced to have an abortion due to ex-Justin Timberlake’s reluctance. However, the popstar’s response to his estranged ex was dated back to 2022 when she announced the pregnancy with Sam Asghari, which, suffered in a loss.



However, the reaction of the Mirrors singer was anything but weird. Paparazzi dogged the 42-year-old about his thoughts on his estranged-ex pregnancy, whom he dated from 1998 to 2002, according to StyleCaster.

“Stop. Go Away!” the 42-year-old told the curious questioners.

In the past, the Memphis native has made misogynistic comments about his ex-girlfriend, including Super Bowl performer Janet Jackson. After facing a deluge of criticism, Tim offered an apology, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”