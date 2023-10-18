Jennifer Aniston spills out one Courteney Cox's obsession

Jennifer Aniston knows a lot about Courteney Cox as they gelled well on the Friends set for years. One of which is the latter is a “neat freak.”



During a throwback interview with Marie Claire, the Emmy winner shared her pal's obsession with cleaning and passion for a synergized home.

Speaking about the fellow star's brand Homecourt, which offers beauty products for houses, the 55-year-old said it was always the actress’ cup of tea.

"I'm thinking to myself, Well what on earth took you so long, woman! This is literally your wheelhouse,” she added.

Hilariously remembering her emphasis on cleanliness, Jennifer said, "The amount of times I've found her on the floor, on all fours, scrubbing something – every time I enter her house."

Talking of friends, the We’re the Millers star has another celebrity friend Jon Hamm, with whom she shot a steamy scene in The Morning Show.

The series filmmaker Mimi Leder revealed how the efforts were made to make the duo feel comfortable prior to the hot and heavy scene.

The 71-year-old told Variety, "It was a closed set and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it."

She continued, "We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They're great actors. And there you have it."