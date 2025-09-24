 
Gwen Stefani reflected on her bond with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in 2021

September 24, 2025

Gwen Stefani opened up about her bond with husband Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage has been going strong.

However, an older report from May 2025 has resurfaced in which Stefani reflected on her marriage with Blake Shelton.

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021. The latter has three kids from her previous marriage. They first met in 2014. 

Speaking of her long-time bond with the country musician, the songbird began, "It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]."

"Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realize, 'Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?" she continued.

In addition to this, the mother of three established that "10 years is a long time." 

However, it "still feels new for me," added the 48-year-old.

"I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy," she continued before moving on to a new topic.

