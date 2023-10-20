 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Britney Spears opens up about 55-hour marriage madness

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears has finally decided to break her silence regarding her first marriage which was shortly annulled by her parents.

Britney married for the first time in 2004 with her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, but the marriage was very short-lived as it was annulled by her parents within 55 hours.

An excerpt of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, published by Time magazine, has quoted Britney as saying, "Jason and I got s***faced before we decided to get married."

She revealed, "People have asked me If I loved him. To be very clear: Jason and I were not in love."

The pop music icon wrote, "I was just honestly very drunk and probably in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."

The songstress revealed that she did not take the marriage seriously and it was just for fun, but her family had a different perspective, "They acted like I'd start World War III."

Previously, In an interview with Page Six, Jason made contradictory claims about his marriage, saying that he was in love with her, adding, "I feel like she felt the same way."

He claimed that he only signed the annulment papers because he had hopes that her family would let them stay in contact but unfortunately for him, Britney married Kevin Federline only months after her previous marriage drama.

