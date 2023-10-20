Pink apologizes to fans as illness forces Vancouver shows' postponement

Pink fans are once again heartbroken as the singer has announced the postponement of her show in Vancouver due to illness. This comes after she previously postponed her October 17 and October 18 shows in Tacoma due to a family medical emergency.



Taking to Instagram, the songstress known for her vocal prowess announced that her Vancouver show is postponed as she is suffering from a respiratory illness.

The statement shared by the singer read, "Vancouver Shows Postponed: I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection, and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday."

The statement continued, "Live Nation is working on the new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone."



Pink concluded her statement by saying, "In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love xoxo Pink."

Her fans quickly flooded the comment section, expressing their heartbreak over postponement and love for their favourite Grammy-winning artist.

One of her fans wrote, "White light and speedy recovery rest up mi hermana." Another chimed in, "Don't be sorry! Health always comes first. We all want you to be healthy and happy! We love you. Get well soon!"