‘Kingsman’ director wants spy universe similar to Marvel

There is a Marvel and DC universe; Matthew Vaughan wanted the universe for spies as he hinted at the possibility of Kingsman and Argylle joining hands at some point because they shared the same universe.



Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the spy/action film filmmaker said, “What Marvel is to superheroes, we want to be to spies,” he continued.

“We’ve got the ‘Kingsman’ on the right. ‘Argylle’ is on the left. We’ve got an idea for something in the middle, as well. We’ve got these competing franchises in a galaxy that one day might meet.”

The 52 stressed self-ownership, explaining his approach, saying, “Hollywood is figuring itself out. I want to know who my partner on it will be. That’s why we want to get ‘Argylle’ finished. We’re planning this spy universe…” Vaughn explained. “You can’t build a universe if you’re at three different studios.”

Meanwhile, Argylle boasts a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film will hit the theatres on February 2, 2024.