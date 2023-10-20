Scarlett Johansson group convinces SAG-AFTRA with huge money to end strike

 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Friday, October 20, 2023

SAG-AFTRA and studios are at loggerheads. To break the ice, a group of 15 A-list actors, including Scarlett Johansson, has presented a whopping $150 million proposal to the union to end the strike, which is nearing its 100th day.

George Clooney-led film has offered the union chief President Fran Drescher a cushion of $150 million spanning over three years and funds to improve the health benefits.

Not to mention, the Marvel star team decided that the lower-paid actors would first collect residuals.

Commenting on the issue, the Oscar winner told Deadline, “A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution.”

He continued, “We’ve offered to remove the cap on dues, which would bring over $50 million to the union annually. Well over $150 million over the next three years.”

Adding, “We think it’s fair for us to pay more into the union. We also are suggesting a bottom-up residual structure — meaning the top of the call sheet would be the last to collect residuals, not the first.”

