Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 20, 2023

5 must watch kdramas of 2023 with top ratings

The era of 2023 kdramas has been a memorable one for the fandom as they believe it to be equal to the 2016 period which is known to be “the best kdrama era” of all time.

From romance to action, here are five most top-rated kdramas you need to catch up on if you still haven’t:

1. Crash Course in Romance:

The year kicked off with Crash Course in Romance and won hearts with its realistic plot and wholesome romance in a heartbeat.

This kdrama revolves around Nam Haeng-Seon (Jeon Do-Yeon) who ditches her athletic career to focus on her adopted daughter. 

In a race to ensure the ideal academic path for her, Haeng-Seon comes across Choi Chi-Yeol (Jung Kyoung-Ho), a top math teacher of the city.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Good Bad Mother:

Disclaimer: Do not watch this kdrama without having a box of tissue papers by your side.

The Good Bad Mother tells the moving story of a single mother Jin Young-soon who wants her son Choi Kang-ho to become a prosecutor so he can live a better life but loses a connection with him amid her strict ways of upbringing.

The kdrama won hearts of millions of fans for its well-timed plot which flips after Young-soon gets a second chance to bond with her son after he goes back to his childhood following a car accident.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Moving:

Being dubbed as the best kdrama of 2023, Moving is the perfect blend of family, action and supernatural genre.

It is based on a bunch of NIS agents with superpowers who go above and beyond to protect their children from being killed or used by the Korean government for political agendas.

Moving began shooting in 2021 and had a budget of roughly $40-60 million dollars which made it the most expensive kdrama of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

4. King The Land:

King The Land was the ultimate refresher for kdrama lovers as its cheesy CEO-employee romance reminded fans of the old times.

It tells the story of a chaebol heir who is in an inheritance rift with his stepsister when he falls in love with a smiling hotelier.

It was the lead couple Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ha’s chemistry that made this show a hit, who also happen to be decades-old real life friends.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Destined With You:

Destined With You is the most recent show to have won fans over with its unique storyline.

This kdrama journeys through the life of a handsome and successful attorney who is bound by a century-old curse which can only be broken by a civil servant, and finds each other’s destiny amidst it all.

Starring Kim Ro Woon and Jo Bo-ah as the lead couple, the undeniable chemistry and thrilling plot had the audience hooked.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Where to watch: Netflix

