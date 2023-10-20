Taylor Swift fans wreak havoc at restaurant to see her with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans wreaked havoc at a Connecticut eatery after they heard rumors of her dining there with boyfriend Travis Kelce and Blake Lively.

An eyewitness privy to Page Six said that Swifties caused the commotion after a fan account claimed that Taylor and Travis were dining at the Elm restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

The insider says the restaurant management had to lock the backdoors as hundreds of people gathered around the place to get a look of the couple.

Eventually, the fire department had to intervene with the help of three police officers who took over the crowd.

As for the rumor, the restaurant refused to confirm or deny if the trio dined at their place which already although they had shutdown the lunch service for that day.

While Blake lives fifteen minutes away from the place, Travis was seen practising at Kansas City, Mo. on the same afternoon which makes his presence at the restaurant impossible.