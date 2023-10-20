Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in The Windsors, dies of cancer

Haydn Gwynne who played Camilla in "The Windsors" died at the age of 66.

She was also known for her roles in TV shows including Drop the Dead Donkey, Peak Practice and Merseybeat.

She played former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher on stage in The Audience.



But she pulled out of a play last month after being diagnosed with cancer.

A statement issued by her agent said on Friday,"It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family, and friends.

The statement said, "We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks."



