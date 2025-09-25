 
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about his son's biggest transformation yet

September 25, 2025

Arnold Schwarzenegger just sat down to dish on everything his son recently did to get his dramatic weight loss.

For those unversed, Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher started his weight loss journey back in 2019, according to RadarOnline, that too while living in Australia.

In order to achieve this transformation he not only took up boxing, cycling and weightlifting classes, but also cut out junk food and lost nearly 30 pounds in six weeks alone when he gave up bread too.

Despite Schwarzenegger himself being known for being Mr Olympia and winning bodybuilding competitions, he admits he never told his son “you're overweight.”

According to the outlet Schwarzenegger even added, “We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff.”

But it was only “out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is.”

“So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation,” the actor gushed while talking about his son’s transformation.

Before signing off he even heaped praise on his own motivation and admitted, “I always felt one day it will have to come from him – and it did.”

