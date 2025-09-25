Inside Angelina Jolie's international move: New update comes to light

A new update comes out regarding Angelina Jolie’s move abroad

Actor Angelina Jolie reportedly has been considering an international move for years now, and finally a new update has come out regarding her intentions, motivations and plans.

A well placed insider shared all of it, during one of their interviews with RadarOnline.

“Angelina has been clear she wants out,” the source began by saying. “For years, people assumed it was about Brad, but that isn't the case anymore.”

Furthermore, “she now feels the U.S. is turning into a place she no longer recognizes. This isn't a spur-of-the-moment reaction – she has been weighing it up for some time.”

“She has spent decades living between countries. Angelina feels more at home abroad than she does in Los Angeles right now.”

Jolie has even addressed the whole issue herself, that too publically at Spain's San Sebastián Film Festival.

She’s quoted to have said, “I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognize my country. I've always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life... my worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

A friend however believes the reason has more to do with her children because “she doesn't want her children growing up in a place where rights and freedoms feel under threat. She has always believed in equality, and she thinks America is moving backward.”