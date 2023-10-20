 
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters
Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters

Prince William spoke to Canadian Firefighters following the worst wildfire season on record, according to a statement.

The statement said approximately 18.5 million hectares were burned by over 65.00 fire which led to tens of thousands of people being evacuated from their homes.

A video of Prince William's online conversation with the firefighters was posted on the official YouTube account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Please stay safe, and look after each other but ultimately thank you so much for the courage and the determination you all have shown to get yourselves through the season," the future king told them.

The Prince of Wales shared the video's link to his Instagram stories with a message which read, "With thanks to all those who have served and continue to serve in emergency services around the world and in memory of those we have lost."



