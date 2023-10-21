 
Britney Spears caught lying in her upcoming memoir?

Britney Spears made some bombshell revelations in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which is scheduled for release on October 24, 2023. Now, some of her close pals have started to debunk the claims made by the Princess of Pop.

Earlier, it was reported that the songstress confessed to cheating on her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, with Wade Robson, but she claimed that it was just a one-time thing when she and Robson made out at a bar while she was still together with Timberlake.

Now, her former songwriting partner, Annet Artani, has dropped a bombshell.

In an interview with TMZ Live, Annet, who helped Britney write her EveryTime song in 2003, stated, "Britney and Wade were in a much more serious relationship than just a one-night makeout sesh, as claimed by the songstress."

Britney's songwriting partner stated, "The hitmaker wrote a 14-page breakup letter to Wade and hid it in her makeup bag." 

She claims that Timberlake discovered the letter before it could be delivered and learned all the details about her then-girlfriend's cheating relationship.

Annet says that Timberlake called it quits with Britney, just a while after finding the letter. 

