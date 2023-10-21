Martin Scorsese brushes off criticism on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' movie

 
Martin Scorsese, whose upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon starring Hollywood stalwarts Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio is set to shake the entertainment world, has recently brushed off the opposition against his highest-grossing film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The critics of the movie have declared it to be excessive, overly vulgar, and frat boy fantasy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Scorsese appeared in an interview with actor Timothee Chalamet in a new GQ feature and dismissed critique on his movie.

Scorsese said that he learned about the war over his movie The Wolf of Wall Street in a recent interview when he was told that one group loved the movie, while the other camp was furious, saying, "I didn’t take a moral stand on Jordan Belfort," a Wall Street stockbroker protagonist played by DiCaprio.

The legendary director refuted opposition, stating, "This moralistic attitude is beyond boring, I think."

The movie Wolf of Wall Street was originally released in 2014, appeared to be a massive success at the box office, and amassed more than $400 million globally. 

