Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman responds to sexual misconduct claims

Danny Elfman, an Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning film composer, who is currently facing a sexual misconduct lawsuit, has responded to the accusations made against him.

In a statement through one of his representatives, Elfman stated, "The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd. His legal team is assessing all options, and he will vigorously defend these claims in court."

According to Deadline, the award-winning composer was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who claimed that he often appeared naked in front of her and allegedly engaged in autoerotic behaviour while she slept next to him.

The plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the singer-songwriter in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

The court docs claim that the woman was 21 when she met Elfman for the first time at a party. She claimed that he treated her as a consultant and protege, often asking about her opinion on films and music.

The plaintiff noted that one night, when she was sleeping in a hotel, Elfman appeared naked in front of her and repeated his nude walkabouts.

She has nominated Elfman, and his company Musica de la Muerta and alleged him of sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence on her from 1997 to 2002.