entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce's intentions for Taylor Swift relationship exposed

Taylor Swift’s reasons for dating and feeling comfortable around Travis Kelce have just been shared by inside sources.

These findings and claims have been shared by an inside source close to the couple.

This insider in question started by referencing Travis Kelce’s two-time Super Bowl career, and even branded him one of the “finest tight ends in the history of the NFL” according to the Daily Mail.

The star’s success and lifestyle has even impressed Taylor’s friends and family.

According to a report by Us Weekly, “Travis is someone who is so different for her” and “with him it’s easy” because “she doesn’t have to worry about anything.”

The same source also went on to add, “He has his own career and money” and because of that Taylor is sure “he’s not with her for the wrong reasons.”

After all “he has his own successful career and understands the demands.”

Before signing off the same inside source also added, “There’s no drama and they’re happy” in their bubble.

Often times, “he’ll visit” or “she’ll visit”, and it's something that’s “working for them.”

