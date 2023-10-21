 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite’ for using his own life for commercial ends

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Experts have just started to question Prince Harry’s priorities, given that he is the same man who has “taken repeated umbrage over the press using his own life for commercial ends.”

Questionary accusations such as these have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces

“It’s a surprisingly laid-back attitude from the same man who has taken repeated umbrage over the press using his own life for commercial ends.”

This accusation comes amid questions into Prince Harry’s priorities given his $77 million contract with Netflix.

Ms Elser even doubled down into the topic shortly thereafter and pointed out how, “the Duke of Sussex has staked his post-palace career on a certain crusading bent, taking on Fleet Street over allegations of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.”

As well as “trying to reduce the harms of social media, especially on young people,” she later added before signing off.

