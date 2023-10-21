Britney Spears promises conservatorship secrets ‘never before shared’

Britney Spears kicks dishes on an issue with ITV that happened in the past, and it accuses the company of editing out her comments on the parental conservatorship .

The singer states, “I even mentioned the Conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air. Huh. How interesting.”

According to the UK’s Sun, the talk show pointed fingers at the chat show of British presenter Jonathan Ross.

In 2016, Spears,41, showed up at the United Kingdom born broadcaster’s show to address the album Glory, the ninth album by The Woman in Me writer.

Spears, as per the newspaper reports, told the chat show host, “I have this conservatorship for years and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me, so I wanted this to be my baby and I’ve been really strategic about it.”

However, ITV refuted the accusation addressing that Spear’s comments ignited frantic discussions between the parties namely, ITV executives and Spears’ team.

“Everyone was shocked – the conservatorship was always there but never spoken about,” quoted an Insider.

Finally, the broadcaster agreed to edit out the comments and they never made it on the air.