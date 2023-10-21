Meghan Markle ignores Maren Moris who defended her after Netflix documentary?

Maren Moris was prominent among those who raised her voice for Meghan Markle when Netflix released a documentary featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The singer sided with Meghan as she discussed the criticism the former actor received over the documentary titled "Harry & Meghan" was released by Netflix.



The singer's fans are wondering whether she received a message of support from the "Suits" actress after Maren filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd,

The Chasing After You singer slammed the haters for trolling the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly taking Prince Harry away from the Royal family.

In a TikTok video, Morris said, “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me.”

“People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is,” she added. “Um, have you seen his family?”

Morris went on to point out several historic royal events when royal members had no option but to leave the family to live with the person they loved.

She told her fans that Queen Elizabeth ll’s uncle left the family “because they would not allow him to marry the woman he loved [wife Wallis Simpson] because she had been divorced.”

The singer then discussed the heartbreaking story of late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. “[She] did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had,” she said.

“Apart from [late Princess] Diana, Princess Margaret’s story is one of the saddest,” Morris argued. “And you talk about Princess Di, she didn’t leave her children but she left the family.”

Morris continued: “I can only speak as an American who’s fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries.”

“So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you.

“This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don’t know,” Morris said.



