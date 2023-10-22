 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Britney Spears felt trapped during her conservatorship and even feared for her life
Britney Spears felt trapped during her conservatorship and even feared for her life 

Britney Spears has recently spoken out about her experiences during her conservatorship, expressing that she feared for her life and believed that her family would try to harm her.

The conservatorship was imposed on Britney 15 years ago following her highly-publicized breakdown. Under the conservatorship, Britney's father had control over various aspects of her life, including her finances, personal decisions, and even the type of phone she could have.

However, in November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship, granting Britney control over her personal life and finances.

Britney has revealed that during the conservatorship, she attempted to break free by having a private phone smuggled to her.

"I would be smuggled a private phone and try to break free. But they always caught me. And here’s the sad, honest truth: After everything I had been through, I didn’t have a lot of fight left in me,” she wrote.

"After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. They could’ve tried to kill me, I thought. I started to wonder if they did want to kill me,” she added.

According to Britney, when her father took control of her life, she felt a sense of her spirit leaving her body, causing her to go into autopilot. She believed that if she cooperated, she might be able to regain control of her life. She expressed feeling trapped and couldn’t see a way out.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes
Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post

Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'
‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup video

‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup
‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’ video

‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles
Lady Gaga reunites with Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty

Lady Gaga reunites with Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty

Prince George warned the ‘clock is ticking’ for marriage video

Prince George warned the ‘clock is ticking’ for marriage
Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism
Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years