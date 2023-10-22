Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Britney Spears felt trapped during her conservatorship and even feared for her life

Britney Spears has recently spoken out about her experiences during her conservatorship, expressing that she feared for her life and believed that her family would try to harm her.

The conservatorship was imposed on Britney 15 years ago following her highly-publicized breakdown. Under the conservatorship, Britney's father had control over various aspects of her life, including her finances, personal decisions, and even the type of phone she could have.

However, in November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship, granting Britney control over her personal life and finances.

Britney has revealed that during the conservatorship, she attempted to break free by having a private phone smuggled to her.

"I would be smuggled a private phone and try to break free. But they always caught me. And here’s the sad, honest truth: After everything I had been through, I didn’t have a lot of fight left in me,” she wrote.

"After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. They could’ve tried to kill me, I thought. I started to wonder if they did want to kill me,” she added.

According to Britney, when her father took control of her life, she felt a sense of her spirit leaving her body, causing her to go into autopilot. She believed that if she cooperated, she might be able to regain control of her life. She expressed feeling trapped and couldn’t see a way out.