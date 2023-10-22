 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Rebecca Loos claims she caught David Beckham with a Spanish model in the early 2000s
Rebecca Loos claims she caught David Beckham with a Spanish model in the early 2000s

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former personal assistant who claimed she had an affair with him, has recalled feeling hurt when she allegedly found the soccer player in bed with another woman.

According to Loos, the incident took place at a party in September 2003 at soccer icon Ronaldo Nazário's home.

She claimed that Beckham was "hiding at the bottom of the garden" speaking to a Spanish model.

Loos described the party as having wonderful food, a samba band from Brazil, and flowing champagne.

However, her evening took a turn when Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, called her mobile phone and expressed her distress at not being able to reach David.

Loos stated that she didn't know where Beckham was at the time, and Victoria instructed her not to hang up and to find him.

“I said I didn’t know where he was. And she says, ‘Don’t hang up, go and find him,’” she recalled .

“I was like, ‘OK…’ ‘So it’s a bit awkward. I went into the house and up the stairs and I saw David’s two bodyguards outside a door,” Loos continued.

“When he comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it’s a bedroom. I was fuming and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said ‘Your wife,’” she added.

