Kate Middleton 'loses' decision against Prince William about Prince George

Kate Middleton has lost key argument with Prince William over the upbringing of son Prince George.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not on the same page when it comes to sending their child to Eton- a boarding school where all the royal family boys have been to.

It seems Kate does not want George to be away from her, William is adamant on sending his eldest child to the school.

An insider begins: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

The source told In Touch Weekly: "But she's still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can't bear the thought of George suffering through that."