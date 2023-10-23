 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian didn't feel 'romantic connection' to Kanye West during marriage

Melanie Walker

Monday, October 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian reportedly felt “lonely” as she did not feel romantically connected to Kanye West during their six-year-long marriage.

In a shocking revelation, Life & Style reported that the reality TV megastar often found herself alone during the course of their marriage, as West would frequently disappear for extended periods.

According to a source, "When they were married, Kim spent a lot of nights alone. It was incredibly lonely for her when he'd go off for weeks at a time to work on music or focus on himself or dive into a project alone."

Confirming the report, another source explained, "It was mostly that they just ended up like acquaintances. The spark was gone. Too much had been said.”

The insider went on to add that Kim “just didn't feel that romantic connection” to the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, “anymore."

Hence, the duo parted ways after six-year marriage when Kim filed for divorce in 2021. They are also parents to four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

