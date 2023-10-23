 
Monday, October 23, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Prince Harry is said to be looking at properties in the UK to establish a home in London following the Frogmore Cottage eviction.

While many speculated that his move may bring him closer to his estranged family, a royal expert has suggested otherwise.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Kieran Elsby has raised concerns over Harry and Meghan Markle's potential property purchase in London.

He suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move may indicate a desire to "maintain a disconnect" from the Royal Family.

Kieran said, "While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family."

However, Kieran suggested that the couple should consider maintaining some form of relationship with the Royal Family, especially King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He argued that finding a balance between personal freedom and maintaining ties with the institution that has played a significant role in their lives is essential.

"Whether this signifies another layer of the royal feud or not, it's clear that the divide continues to widen," he remarked.

