Prince William, Kate Middleton moving 'smartly' after showing their 'secret weapon'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new secret weapon in their arsenal, says an royal correspondent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could make use of their eldest son, Prince George, in order to win the public opinion of the monarchy.

Lauren Welch writes for Express.co.uk: "Currently, George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are all students at Lambrook School."



She adds: "William appears to be showing his eldest son the ropes, with both of them set to be future heads of the monarchy"



"The Prince of Wales is undoubtedly the best guide for George, having been - and, in some ways, still remains - in George's shoes."

She then compares young George to his father, William.

She writes: "As well as George being there for his dad, his appearance makes him a likely secret weapon to prepare the ratings for his father's reign in years to come."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, are often deemed the 'future of the monarchy' so involving their eldest son seems like a subtle, but smart, move," she notes.