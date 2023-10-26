Olivia Rodrigo shares mom's hilariously take on fame: 'Thinks I'm a stripper'

 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Olivia Rodrigo, known for her hit songs and critically acclaimed albums, recently shared a humorous anecdote during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that highlighted the differing reactions of her parents to her skyrocketing fame.

The 20-year-old singer, when questioned by Kimmel about her family's response to her fame, described the contrasting attitudes of her father and mother. 

Rodrigo said, "My family is so proud of me, but they would have been proud of me if I did absolutely anything. My dad brags to his co-workers about me, being on the show today."

"But my mom is the complete opposite. She’s very modest and very shy. If people ever ask her about what I do, she’s just very coy,” she added. 

As an example, she recounted a recent interaction her mother had with a hairdresser during Rodrigo's appearance at the Grammys in Las Vegas last year. 

"She was getting her hair done," Rodrigo recounted. "The hairdresser asked, 'How old's your daughter?' 'She's 19.' 'Where is she right now?' 'She's working in Vegas.' 'What does she do?' And my mom's like, 'She's in entertainment.'"

"The hairdresser stopped asking questions, assuming I'm a stripper. I wish I had the core strength for that, but that's not me. So now, whenever someone asks about my career, she lets them think I'm a stripper," she continued with a laugh.

Rodrigo's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! coincided with the release of her second album, "Guts," and her announcement of an upcoming tour, set to kick off in February. 

The tour will take her to various countries and arenas, promising an electric atmosphere for her fans. Rodrigo expressed her excitement, stating that her latest album was designed with this tour in mind, with songs that are sure to captivate and energize her audience.

