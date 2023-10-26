Travis Barker turns drummer for son Landon's music: 'Feels amazing'

 
Travis Barker is elated to work with his eldest son, Landon Barker, on his new music.

The Blink-182 drummer tells PEOPLE he is excited to work with his mini-me’s new music, sharing is looks like a ‘dream come true.’

"It was so amazing getting to work with Landon," says Travis, 47. "To watch him grow up playing music and writing music since he was a kid has been a dream come true."

He adds: "He asked me to come in and help him with his song “Friends With Your Ex.”

"It was an honor to produce it and play drums on it."

This comes as the Landon also performed for Blink-182 in Los Angeles.

"I obviously wanted to look for help in the right places because I feel like I'd be stupid to not use my resources and the people that are around me," says Landon.

"So I've always tried to take advantage of that and use that to my ability. I obviously wouldn't put out a song — one, that [my dad] tells me is awful, and two, that he doesn't want to drum on. I want the song to inspire him and I want the song to be appealing to him, and not just do it because I'm his son,” he revealed.

