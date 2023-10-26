Khloe Kardashian confronted Kris Jenner about cheating on her late father Robert Kardashian after she pressured her to patch-up with Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner reveals to Khloe Kardashian why she cheated on her late dad

Khloe Kardashian recently confronted Kris Jenner about cheating on her late father Robert Kardashian.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the matriarch tried to convince Khloe to give her ex Tristan Thompson a second chance despite the fact that he cheated on her multiple times.

Last week, Khloé flipped the question towards Kris about why she was unfaithful to her father as the episode ended there, and the two continued the conversation in the latest episode.



Kris and Robert Kardashian got divorced in 1991 after the former admitted to having an affair with soccer player Todd Waterman in 1989.

Answering the question, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan placed the blame on her age.

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions," replied Kris, however Khloe refuses to accept it as a suitable answer.

"But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?" Khloé continued the interrogation.

To which Kris said that Robert was a great husband and dad, "I think I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else."

In the end, the 66-year-old reality star admitted that cheating on Robert is "the biggest regret of her life."