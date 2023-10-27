 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle is ‘unteachable’ and will never listen

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly refused any teaching moments from her time in the Royal Family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Meghan Markle is ‘unteachable’ and will never listen
Meghan Markle is ‘unteachable’ and will never listen

The Duchess of Sussex has just come under fire for being utterly unteachable, during her time in the Royal Family.

Lady Glenconner, a childhood friend of the late Queen Elizabeth, issued these sentiments.

Her statements have been referenced by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke all of this down in her most recent interview with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray.

She started the accusatory claims against Meghan Markle by referencing how the Duchess planned on “riding around in a golden coach” after her marriage to the Spare.

However, even then she failed to understand what will be expected of her.

This is even after “Harry – who I spent a lot of time with, as you know – told me that he spent a lot of time telling her [Meghan] what she should do.”

“What was important, what wasn’t so important, and how her life would be,” Ms Levin

She didn’t think of it [royal life] as a fairy princess. [Meghan] thought of it as a way of making money and getting help in a peculiar way.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby