The Duchess of Sussex reportedly refused any teaching moments from her time in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle is ‘unteachable’ and will never listen

The Duchess of Sussex has just come under fire for being utterly unteachable, during her time in the Royal Family.

Lady Glenconner, a childhood friend of the late Queen Elizabeth, issued these sentiments.

Her statements have been referenced by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke all of this down in her most recent interview with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray.

She started the accusatory claims against Meghan Markle by referencing how the Duchess planned on “riding around in a golden coach” after her marriage to the Spare.

However, even then she failed to understand what will be expected of her.

This is even after “Harry – who I spent a lot of time with, as you know – told me that he spent a lot of time telling her [Meghan] what she should do.”

“What was important, what wasn’t so important, and how her life would be,” Ms Levin

She didn’t think of it [royal life] as a fairy princess. [Meghan] thought of it as a way of making money and getting help in a peculiar way.”