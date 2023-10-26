Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's latest statement shuts down split rumours

After months of estranged rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed a heavy PDA to tell the world their romance is still up and running.



Snapping at Tina's Pumpkin Patch, the pair was sweetly attached to each other as the Batman star kissed his better half while the 54, wrapped her arms around his waist.

Interpreting the latest PDA, the body language expert Judi James said the duo is indirectly ripping apart split claims with the latest statement.

"After a variety of negative moods and negative body language displays from both Jennifer and Ben recently they decided to perform a pumpkin patch PDA to show the world how in love they actually are," she told The Mirror.

She continued, "With children and parents running about excitedly, presumably picking their pumpkins, Jen and Ben stand hugging torso to torso and face to face with their arms wrapped around each other as she gazes up at him adoringly and he kisses her on the nose."

Adding, "This couple has a history of going out and posing in front of the cameras to perform what are supposed to look like spontaneous kisses and hugs and this looks like similar statement body language. It's still good to see though, as, even as an intentional gesture, the message is that the marriage is strong."

Previously, Jennifer and Ben were at pains to clarify that they did not have a testy exchange at the former's new movie The Mother's red carpet in May.

Not to mention, the pair again raised eyebrows earlier this month when they posed tensed in a car ride together.