King Charles faces lack of 'connect' from public: 'Danger to disappear'

King Charles has seemingly failed to connect with the general public, says expert.

The monarch of Britain is facing a fear of fading out as he does not invite in people as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, used to.

Royal author Clive Irving believes: "When Charles appears, he doesn't connect. I felt that very strongly at the time of the coronation that he looked almost morose throughout the whole ceremony."

"It's almost as though he's in danger of disappearing completely from the public consciousness."

He adds: “He's never been able to connect in the way that his mother connected."

King Charles became the monarch in September 2022, days after the demise of his beloved mother at Balmoral Castle.