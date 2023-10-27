Katy Perry celebrates her 39th birthday with a heartfelt wish for peace, surrounded by family and friends

Katy Perry celebrates 39th birthday: 'I’m so blessed'

Katy Perry, the renowned pop sensation and American Idol judge, celebrated her 39th birthday with heartfelt wishes for "peace" as she blew out her birthday candles.

The star, who turned 39 on Wednesday, shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight as she marked the special day during American Idol auditions in Los Angeles.

The singer, engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and a proud mother to three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, celebrated with her family in a low-key manner.

"I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed,” Katy Perry exclaimed while expressing her birthday wish. However, Perry is already planning an extravagant celebration for her 40th birthday next year, stating, "For 40, I already planned three years ago. I'm asking for it all!"

During the American Idol auditions, Perry received a surprise carnival-themed party from her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as the show's host, Ryan Seacrest.

The birthday girl also received warm wishes from her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sánchez, and Paris Hilton, who posted sweet tributes and messages on social media to celebrate the pop sensation's special day.

Katy Perry's 39th birthday was a heartwarming celebration of love, joy, and the anticipation of an even more extravagant celebration when she turns 40 next year.