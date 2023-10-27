Prince William is the first in line to the British throne

Prince William to become King in six years, King Charles will ‘abdicate’

Britain’s King Charles has struck a deal with his elder son Prince William and the monarch will hand over the reign to him at the age of 80, a royal author has claimed.



Veteran royal expert Clive Irving has claimed that King Charles may "abdicate the throne when he is 80", and that the monarch will hand over the reins to Prince William.

In an interview with Daily Express US, Clive said, "I think Charles feels it's his duty to serve having waited so long but he also knows he is the oldest person ever to have been Coronated.

"I think it may already be surreptitiously planned that he will abdicate when he is 80."

He went on to say, "I think the deal has been done that when Charles is 80, he will quit and hand over [to William]."

The royal expert further said, "And the extent to which he's handing over stuff now is pretty clear. He knows that William is a much more appropriate face for the monarchy than he is."

Prince William is first in line to the British throne.

King Charles will celebrate his 74th birthday on 14th November.

He was officially crowned as King on May 6 this year.