Taylor Swift heaps praises on Kendrick Lamar for rerecording 'Bad Blood Remix'

Taylor Swift is thanking Kendrick Lamar for helping her reclaim 'Bad Blood Remix' from her album 1989

Taylor Swift is thanking Kendrick Lamar for helping her reclaim 'Bad Blood Remix' from her album 1989

Taylor Swift has nothing but appreciation for Kendrick Lamar as he re-recorded his Bad Blood remix verse for the album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the latest in the slew of albums the Grammy winner has rerecorded as a way to reclaim her musical work.

Taking to Instagram, Tylor thanked Lamar for rerecording his verse in Bad Blood so that the song could be recreated in its original spirit.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” she wrote, praising Lamar for his talent.

“I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

The singer also shared a snap along with the long note honoring Lamar. In the photo, Taylor and Lamar are seen sitting together on a couch during what seems to be the original recording session.

“Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled,” she gushed in her note.

Taylor, 33, went on to note how Lamar’s gesture of agreeing to re-record was “bewildering” to her, “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me.”

“I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition,” concluded Taylor Swift.