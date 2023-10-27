Kim Kardashian breaks records with SKIMS menswear sales: ‘Major milestone’

Kim Kardashian raked in millions within 5 minutes of her SKIMS menswear launch with Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kim Kardashian reportedly raked in millions of dollars within minutes of the launch of SKIMS menswear, breaking previous website records of sales.

Kim launched her menswear collection on Thursday and the collection was modelled by sports stars Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, making it all the more sporty and suave.

Insiders have claimed that 25,000 orders flooded the website within five minutes of the collection going live, per TMZ.

“The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,” said Kim of the the new SKIMS “milestone.”

“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Kardashian, who already has a reported net worth of $1.7 billion, launched SKIMS in 2019, after struggling to find shapewear that matched her skin tone.

“It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour,” she told TIME magazine.

“I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub. I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.”