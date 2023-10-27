 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian breaks records with SKIMS menswear sales: ‘Major milestone’

Kim Kardashian raked in millions within 5 minutes of her SKIMS menswear launch with Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian raked in millions within 5 minutes of her SKIMS menswear launch with Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Kim Kardashian raked in millions within 5 minutes of her SKIMS menswear launch with Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kim Kardashian reportedly raked in millions of dollars within minutes of the launch of SKIMS menswear, breaking previous website records of sales.

Kim launched her menswear collection on Thursday and the collection was modelled by sports stars Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, making it all the more sporty and suave.

Insiders have claimed that 25,000 orders flooded the website within five minutes of the collection going live, per TMZ.

“The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,” said Kim of the the new SKIMS “milestone.”

“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Kardashian, who already has a reported net worth of $1.7 billion, launched SKIMS in 2019, after struggling to find shapewear that matched her skin tone.

“It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour,” she told TIME magazine.

“I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub. I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.”

More From Entertainment:

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More
King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend