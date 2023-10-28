 
Arnold Schwarzenegger's candid thoughts on presidential ineligibility

The US constitution states, 'President must be at least 35 years old and a natural-born citizen of USA'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's candid thoughts on presidential ineligibility 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilding turned Hollywood star who also served as the 38th governor of California has recently expressed his candid thoughts about not being able to run for president of the United States.

Arnold, who is unable to run for president because of not being a natural-born citizen of the USA, has nothing but gratitude for America as the Austria-born actor stated, "America has allowed me to achieve everything I have throughout his career." He added, "I can't get annoyed for being able to get one job."

According to the Daily Mail, the former California governor appeared in an interview with Graham Norton, who asked about his feelings about not being able to run for president. Arnold said, "America gave me so many opportunities, and the American people were so embracive, and they just received me with open arms."

In an interview with BBC earlier this week, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner said, "No one in America stopped me from achieving success. I just hope that the country finds some real good young blood."

Arnold is not eligible to run for president because he is not a naturally-born American and moved to the USA at the age of 21.

The American constitution states, "President must be at least 35 years old and a natural-born citizen of the United States," thus making the actor ineligible for the post. 

