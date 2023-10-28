Jay-Z reveals that his daughter Blue Ivy's name started as a sweet nickname during a recent interview

Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name

Jay-Z, the legendary rapper, and music mogul, recently shared the unusual origin of his daughter Blue Ivy's name during the second part of his CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King.

Jay-Z and his wife, the iconic singer Beyoncé, initially had a different name in mind for their now 11-year-old daughter. The couple had intended to name her "Brooklyn," in a nod to the New York City borough where Jay-Z was born and raised.

However, the story took a twist during Beyoncé's pregnancy when they affectionately referred to their unborn child as "Blueberry." This nickname stuck, and eventually, they decided to keep it but dropped the "berry," ultimately naming their daughter "Blue."

Blue Ivy Carter, their eldest child, was born in January 2012, and the couple went on to trademark her name the following year. While Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not publicly disclosed the inspiration behind the names of their twins, Sir and Rumi, Blue Ivy has been stepping into the limelight.

Earlier this year, she joined her mother on stage during Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour, showcasing her impressive dance skills.

Jay-Z commended his daughter's work ethic and revealed how she now seeks his fashion advice, a stark change from her previous teenage reluctance.

Blue Ivy's journey from an endearing nickname to a prominent figure in her parents' world continues to captivate fans and the public alike.