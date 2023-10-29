 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s a punchline and go-to bit of comedy material

The Duke of Sussex’s current standing in the US, and Hollywood in particular has just become the topic of daily gossip

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

The Duke’s standing in the US as well as the gossip he’s been inciting has just been refenced by experts.

The topic came up in royal commentator Daniela Elser’s most recent piece.

She broke everything down while writing for News.com.au.

Her piece reflected on the past few years and reads, “In 2016, Harry convinced then US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to appear in that fabulous video with the late Queen to promote the Invictus Games.”

“It was a moment that seemed to presage the brightest of bright futures for a man who looks set to have an out-size impact on the world.”

Yet “today? The duke has become a punchline; a go-to bit of comedy material” she also said before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, Hollywood A-listers and comedians alike have taken jibes against the Prince since his move to the US.

For those unversed, the list includes house hold names like Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Travor Noah and even Jimmy Kimmel.

Yet it is pertinent to mention, “It’s not that Harry’s drive and hunger to do good has dimmed but that his place in the world has shifted so dramatically.”

Still, “would the Obamas happily take his call today?” Ms Elser also asked before signing off from the converastion. 

