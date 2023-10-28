 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Edward Norton, wife Shauna Robertson channel Posh and Becks for Halloween - see pics

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson added a touch of humor to the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles by donning costumes as David and Victoria Beckham.

The Fight Club star and his Canadian film producer wife, Shauna, channeled Posh Spice and Becks for the annual event.

Edward rocked a classic Manchester United FC shirt, styled his hair in a spiky fashion, and had dark eyeliner and facial hair applied. To complete his transformation, he sported a collection of fake tattoos.

Shauna sported a strapless, skintight, wet-look mini dress, accentuated with strappy black stilettos. She topped off her look with a sleek black VB bob-style wig, ensuring an uncanny resemblance to Victoria Beckham.

Edward and Shauna's journey as a couple began with a secret ceremony in early 2013, shortly before the birth of their son, Atlas. Their wedding followed a two-year engagement, with Edward's proposal in 2011 after six years of dating.

Meanwhile, Edward Norton is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his support for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of New York's prominent Democrats.

Since 2020, he has made significant contributions to her campaigns, totaling more than $13,000. 

